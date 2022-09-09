Triston McKenzie up for Roberto Clemente Award

Cleveland had an off-day yesterday, and they probably needed it. Twelve of their next 15 games come against either the Twins or the White Sox, who currently sit 1.5 games back of them in the division. We can say with some confidence that the next two weeks are going to make or break the Guardians’ chances at making the playoffs. Rest up, fellas.

Cleveland Guardians news

Triston McKenzie named Cleveland Guardians’ nominee for the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award | WKYC

On the field, Triston McKenzie is having his best season yet. Off the field, he continues to be a positive impact in the community. MLB recognized that impact and has nominated him for the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award, which is given to the “player who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”

How Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis mastered the ‘art of the mound visit’ | Cleveland

“Carl never wants the game to speed up on us,” McKenzie said. “He details what the plan of attack is for the hitter just so that you’re not up there struggling trying to worry about runners or holding guys on, or how you’re going to execute this pitch or that pitch. He just goes out there and tries to simplify the game for you.”

Guardians Hitting Coach Chris Valaika on Going Through the Hiring Process | FanGraphs

FanGraphs’ interview with Guards hitting coach Chris Valaika provides some great background on the coach himself, of course, but this is also a fascinatingly close look at how the team evaluates things. We’ve heard it from Chris Antonetti and others countless times — collaboration on all levels is key to their success.

Who will win the AL Central? Rival execs handicap the three-team race | ESPN

The AL Central may not be a competition between three of the league’s best teams, but it’s close. And close races are fun. Half of the 14 anonymous executives and scouts polled by ESPN picked the Guardians to come out on top.

Around the league