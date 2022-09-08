Three-team AL Central race is back on

Guardians 1, Royals 2

Box Score | CTC Recap | MLB Recap | Game Thread

Sure, Emmanuel Clase suffered his first blown save since May, but the real culprit in last night’s loss was the one run by the offense. You can’t do that against any team, even the Royals, and expect to win much. Luckily the Twins dropped both of their games against the Yankees, leaving them and the White Sox 2.0 games being Cleveland for the AL Central.

Cleveland Guardians news

Iconic Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams gives update | WKYC

Legendary Cleveland fan and club Hall of Famer John Adams is determined to make it back to Progressive Field someday. He has not attended a game in person since 2019 while dealing with health issues.

Terry Francona’s ‘gray cloud’ may have passed his jinx to a new generation | Cleveland

If you’re a member of the Kinneberg family you may want to bring a glove to future games that Terry Francona managers. You’re probably going to hit by a ball.

Unearthing Every MLB Team’s Hidden Gem of the 2022 Season | Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report picked Trevor Stephan here, which, fair? The attention in the bullpen has all been on James Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase, but Stephan, a former Rule 5 pick from the Yankees, quietly has a 2.53 ERA in 53.1 innings.

Around the league