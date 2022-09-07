Shane Bieber does what you have to do against the Royals

Last night in Kansas City, Shane Bieber did the thing that a good pitcher has to do against the Royals. He dominated. Along the way, he struck out his 800th Major League batter. The offense ... existed. 4-1 wins are just as good as 9-0 wins.

• Adam Civale is throwing, per yesterday’s radio broadcast.

• Oscar Gonzalez is barely mentioned in the linked article, but has an interesting heat map, as shown in this tweet.

Around the worst division ever

Around baseball