Shane Bieber does what you have to do against the Royals

Morning news and notes for Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

Last night in Kansas City, Shane Bieber did the thing that a good pitcher has to do against the Royals. He dominated. Along the way, he struck out his 800th Major League batter. The offense ... existed. 4-1 wins are just as good as 9-0 wins.

• Adam Civale is throwing, per yesterday’s radio broadcast.

• Oscar Gonzalez is barely mentioned in the linked article, but has an interesting heat map, as shown in this tweet.

Around the worst division ever

Around baseball

