Shane Bieber does what you have to do against the Royals

Last night in Kansas City, Shane Bieber did the thing that a good pitcher has to do against the Royals. He dominated. Along the way, he struck out his 800th Major League batter. The offense ... existed. 4-1 wins are just as good as 9-0 wins.
• Adam Civale is throwing, per yesterday’s radio broadcast.
• Oscar Gonzalez is barely mentioned in the linked article, but has an interesting heat map, as shown in this tweet.
Around the worst division ever
- The Minnesota Twins are going to allow Louie Varland to make his debut tomorrow against the Yankees. Dude has to feel like he’s doomed before even thinks about how to attack hitters.
- The Twins found a creative way to not lose to the Yankees yesterday.
- The White Sox cosplayed as the Guardians and got shut out by the Mariners.
Around baseball
- Breakout Ray Drew Rasmussen was scratched on Tuesday.
- Zac Gallen is being great under the radar again.
- The MLBPA has majority support for the creation of a minor league union.
