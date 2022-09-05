N&N: Guardians lose AL Central cushion, now tied with Twins

Labor Day!
Mariners 6, Guardians 3
Tough stretch. Very tough. A long delay. A comeback. Missed opportunities at end. With the loss, Cleveland falls to 68-64.
Guardians News
Guardians have company atop AL Central | cleguardians.com
From Mandy Bell:
The loss stings because of the way it played out. It stings even more because the Guardians have watched the four-game lead in the American League Central they boasted at the beginning of the week get erased. A Twins victory on Sunday led to a tie atop division. But that’s not causing the team to panic.
“It’s our responsibility to find whatever positive there is and pull it out because we’re going to have to sleep quick and find some energy for tomorrow,” Francona said. “Because I don’t think Kansas City is going to feel sorry for us.”
Gimenez making Lindor trade look better for Guardians every day | cleguardians.com
Our all-star is slashing .302/.367/.483 this season and just turned 24 years old. Giddy up.
Around the League
- Homers from Pujols (career 695) and Judge (53rd this season)
- Red Sox complete 4-game-sweep of Rangers
- Yankees’ Andrew Benintendi to undergo hamate surgery
