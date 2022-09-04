Zach Plesac broke his hand punching the mound because of course he did

Guardians 0, Mariners 4

Losers of four straight and with two runs in the last week, things are looking grim for the Guardians. Last night was more of the same as Xzavion Curry took his first L as a major-leaguer. The silver lining is that the Twins are also playing like a dumpster fire so they maintain an AL Central lead for now.

Cleveland Guardians news

Cleveland Guardians Pitcher Zach Plesac Broke His Hand After Punching the Mound | Bleacher Nation

Zach Plesac continues to find the absolute dumbest ways to injure himself. After losing a fight with a shirt this year, he took a beating from the mound when he gave up a home run to Jake Lamb on Friday. Unbelievable, but also completely believable.

Aaron Civale, ‘I want to be out there pitching tonight’: Guardians takeaways | Cleveland

Aaron Civale’s injury is less stupid, more just kind of sad. The oft-injured Civale now has forearm inflammation and was sent to the injured list. Cody Morris, Xzavion Curry, Konnor Pilkington, and Kirk McCarty are all expected to rotate through starts.

