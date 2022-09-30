Will Brennan kickstarts Guardians comeback win over Rays

Guardians 2, Rays 1

With their playoff spot all but locked down, this series meant nothing to the Guardians besides staying healthy and getting some reps in. Essentially they were just playing because they had nothing else to do on a Thursday night. They still won the game last night (and series), 2-1. While they trailed most of the game thanks to a Rays first-inning RBI single, Will Brennan kicked off the comeback bid in the eighth with a lead-off single of his own — needless to say, he deserves a playoff roster spot.

While technically not on the active roster yet, Bo Naylor is ready as a third catcher if needed on the taxi squad. Naylor is coming off a 20 stolen base, 20 home run season split between Double-A and Triple-A; even if he doesn’t get any playing time through the final six games, he’s primed to make the jump next season. Remember his name.

I mean, yeah? It seems inevitable at this point that will Terry Francona win his third AL Manager of the Year Award with the Guardians (2013, 2016). Brandon Hyde has a fun case for making the Orioles not a complete dumpster fire — although having Adley Rutschman doesn’t hurt that, either — but voters love stories. And there’s no better story than the rag-tag group of rookies led by their future Hall of Fame manager.

There will be no celebrating for away teams at Progressive Field again this year, at least not in the regular season. Hopefully not in the postseason, either.

