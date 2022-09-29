Filed under: Cleveland Guardians Game Threads 9/29 Game Thread: Guardians vs. Rays LET’S GO GUARDS By Matt Lyons@mattrly Sep 29, 2022, 5:50pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 9/29 Game Thread: Guardians vs. Rays Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images Let's get it#RaysUp pic.twitter.com/6SoeJ4OEoT— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 29, 2022 More From Covering the Corner Oscar Gonzalez, the human toolbox Guardians don’t need to hit home runs to be great N&N: Guardians postseason tickets go on sale this afternoon Gabriel Arias crushes first career home run, Amed Rosario walks off Rays 9/28 Game Thread: Guardians vs. Rays N&N: Enyel De Los Santos throws immaculate inning Loading comments...
Loading comments...