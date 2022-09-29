Guardians postseason tickets go on sale this afternoon

Guardians 2, Rays 1

Amed Rosario saw exactly one pitch yesterday and he won the game for the Guardians. His pinch-hit RBI in the 10th sealed the win over the Rays and tied the series at 1-1. Gabriel Arias homered in the game as well, and Triston McKenzie turned in six solid innings.

Cleveland Guardians news

Keep your eyes and clickin’ fingers here to grab tickets for the playoffs when they go on sale at 2 p.m. If you bought tickets during the regular season, you should check your email before that, though, because you might have received an early-buy offer. Exact start times have yet to be announced, but the Wild Card round takes place next Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9. Plan accordingly.

I Don’t Believe in the Cleveland Guardians* | FanGraphs

Ben Clemens makes a good overall point here (projection systems are not doubting you, they are just using math), but there is one thing I want to point out about the “pushback” the Guardians have received for playing the underdog card. They weren’t talking about projection systems. Even the video they posted dunking on a bunch of preseason predictions was just that — predictions. By individuals. They did mention some projections — because there’s no better feeling than beating a computer that puts you at 0% — but almost no one outside of the organization or its most optimistic fans can say they actually didn’t doubt the Guards to pull off the AL Central win.

Getting off track from the original post a little bit here, so go read it if you’re skeptical about projection systems and how they work. Ben gives a very clear explanation of why percentages don’t actually hate your favorite team. A 10% chance doesn’t mean anything is impossible, and there is a reason FanGraphs typically uses <1% in their playoff odds — there’s never truly a 0% chance prior to the season.

Amed Rosario’s 10th inning walk-off hit gives the Guardians the 2-1 win | YouTube

Amed Rosario was all smiles after the Guardians’ 2-1 win over the Rays, even though he had to come in to work on his off day.

