Filed under: 9/28 Game Thread: Guardians vs. Rays LET’S GO GUARDS! By Matt Lyons@mattrly Sep 28, 2022, 5:50pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 9/28 Game Thread: Guardians vs. Rays Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images It's us. Hello.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/nCSXKWY0z7— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) September 28, 2022 More From Covering the Corner N&N: Enyel De Los Santos throws immaculate inning Guardians leave 14 on base in 6-5 extra-innings loss to Rays 9/27 Game Thread: Guardians vs. Rays Guardians delaying their AL Central banner presentation due to rain is definitive proof we live in a simulation Bo Naylor blasts two homers, reaches 20/20 milestone in 17-1 Clippers romp Covering the Corner Podcast Ep. 199: AL CENTRAL CHAMPION Edition Loading comments...
Loading comments...