 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
CONQUERED THE GUARDIANS ARE AL CENTRAL CHAMPIONS

Filed under:

Bo Naylor blasts two homers, reaches 20/20 milestone in 17-1 Clippers romp

Cleveland Guardians minor league recap for Sept. 27, 2022

By Brian Hemminger
/ new

Columbus Clippers 17, Indianapolis Indians 1

Box Score · Clippers move to 83-64

You know it’s an impressive game when everyone gets a hit, including the late game replacements.

Bo Naylor set the tone Monday by going 3-6 with two home runs, which puts him at 21 dingers and 20 steals for the 2022 season, a milestone few players reach.

But Naylor wasn’t the only Columbus player to have a monster game. Richie Palacios also went 3-6 while Trenton Brooks went 3-5 with a home run and a double.

Brayan Rocchio went 2-3 with a walk, a hit by pitch and a home run, his 18th of the season.

Jose Tena also homered, his first at Triple-A, going 1-3 with a pair of walks while Nolan Jones doubled and was hit by a pitch.

David Fry also homered.

The offense distracted from an excellent pitching performance from Hunter Gaddis, who allowed just one run on two hits in 5.0 innings while striking out six and walking none.

A combination of Adam Scott, Carlos Vargas, Eli Lingos and Nick Mikolajchak tossed 4.0 shutout innings to close out the blowout.

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...