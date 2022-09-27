Steven Kwan named AL Player of the Week

No game for the Guardians yesterday as they returned home from their Central Coast road trip. They probably needed it after the partying they did in Texas Sunday night, but part of me still hopes we get a hangover lineup today.

Cleveland Guardians news

Players of the Week: Kwan, Pujols, Alonso honored | MLB

Kwan slashed .438/.471/.750 with 14 hits, two home runs, and four stolen bases in the last week, and one of those homers was the grand slam dagger in the heart of the Rangers. His performance was good enough to earn him Player of the Week alongside MLB legend Albert Pujols. The award follows Kwan’s Rookie of the Month honors in April; could Rookie of the Year be next? I doubt he’ll be able to pass the name recognition — and frankly, incredibly production — of Julio Rodriguez or Adley Rutschman, but he absolutely deserves a look. He’s a solid third, at the very least.

Guardians Finding Success Their Own Way | MLB

The Guardians are surprising everybody and doing it their own way.

Naylor goes DEEP twice for Triple-A Columbus | MLB

Guardians catching prospect Bo Naylor hit a pair of homers yesterday, to give him 21 on the season and put him into the prestigious (and especially rare for a catcher) 20-20 club. That’s 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases across Double-A and Triple-A for Naylor as he continues to make his case for a 2023 debut.

Around the league