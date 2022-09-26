 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Guardians make history, future looks incredibly bright

Morning news and notes for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

By Jason Philipps
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s to a great week!

Guardians 10, Rangers 4

Box Score | MLB Recap | CTC Recap | Game Thread

Steven Kwan’s grand slam finished off Texas and the AL Central. Great series and a fantastic recent run for the good guys. Unbelievably fun!

Cleveland Guardians news

Young Guardians make history with AL Central title | cleguardians.com
From Mandy Bell:

Cleveland is now the first team in AL/NL history to win a division or league title while seeing at least 16 rookies make their Major League debuts, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

MLB.com’s Sarah Langs and Elias confirmed that the Guardians will be the eighth team to qualify for the playoffs as MLB’s youngest team (weighted by plate appearances and batters faced), assuming they remain the youngest when the season concludes, and the first to do so since the Mets in 1986.

“What’s wrong with being young?” starter Shane Bieber quipped.

Cleveland Guardians want to rock the world | cleveland.com
This team doesn’t see themselves as underdogs. Don’t think that’ll start anytime soon either.

Around the league

