Guardians make history, future looks incredibly bright

Guardians 10, Rangers 4
Steven Kwan’s grand slam finished off Texas and the AL Central. Great series and a fantastic recent run for the good guys. Unbelievably fun!
Cleveland Guardians news
Young Guardians make history with AL Central title | cleguardians.com
From Mandy Bell:
Cleveland is now the first team in AL/NL history to win a division or league title while seeing at least 16 rookies make their Major League debuts, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
MLB.com’s Sarah Langs and Elias confirmed that the Guardians will be the eighth team to qualify for the playoffs as MLB’s youngest team (weighted by plate appearances and batters faced), assuming they remain the youngest when the season concludes, and the first to do so since the Mets in 1986.
“What’s wrong with being young?” starter Shane Bieber quipped.
Cleveland Guardians want to rock the world | cleveland.com
This team doesn’t see themselves as underdogs. Don’t think that’ll start anytime soon either.
WE LOVE YOU CLEVELAND ❤️ #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/bQZa7ggZQE— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) September 26, 2022
Again reminder how fun this team is no one is slated to be a free agent until after the 2024 season, and none of their top 5 prospects have hit, and the prospect pool is one of the deepest I have ever seen. The hitting development is getting damn near as good as the pitching— Jeffmlbdraft (@jeffMLBdraft) September 25, 2022
