Scenes from a division champion: Guardians celebrate first AL Central win since 2018

Listen, this is not going to be a high-effort post, I admit that. But the Cleveland Guardians have won the AL Central for the first time since 2018, and we all deserve a moment or seven to soak in their celebrations in the Globe Life Field visitor clubhouse.
For those of you not on Twitter, enjoy these captures from Guardians beat writers Paul Hoynes, Mandy Bell, and Zack Meisel, as well as Bally Sports Cleveland.
Inside G’s clinching celebration. pic.twitter.com/6YOR3ZqNQI— paul hoynes (@hoynsie) September 25, 2022
"Our culture is the best in baseball. Second to none."— Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) September 25, 2022
For Sandy Alomar Jr., this feeling never gets old.#ForTheLand | @CleGuardians | @mattu12cle pic.twitter.com/OfBq5dWB8T
We'd die for this man.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/kPlKunYrSX— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) September 25, 2022
"This is for Cleveland. This is why we do it, man."— Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) September 25, 2022
Austin Hedges says this @CleGuardians team is a perfect example of what "unity" means.#ForTheLand | @mattu12cle pic.twitter.com/JWXB3LWcDX
.@T_eazy24: "The camaraderie is huge. I think you see it here. I think we play as a team. We celebrate as a team. We lose as a team."#ForTheLand | @CleGuardians | @mattu12cle pic.twitter.com/blQny4QomT— Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) September 25, 2022
Your 2022 AL Central champions. pic.twitter.com/PvB4N5yt8p— Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) September 25, 2022
Team picture time: pic.twitter.com/oU0BlZDzsX— Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) September 25, 2022
Guardians clinching madness pic.twitter.com/9XYl92nXah— paul hoynes (@hoynsie) September 25, 2022
Chaos. pic.twitter.com/BVgqbfh96g— Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) September 25, 2022
Pizza man Oscar Gonzalez has arrived. pic.twitter.com/ci4KFfLl91— Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) September 25, 2022
It's been a very gratifying season for Andrés Giménez as he's proved all his doubters wrong.#ForTheLand | @CleGuardians | @DreKnott pic.twitter.com/3rkWJGjZof— Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) September 25, 2022
Tag yourself.— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) September 25, 2022
We're Josh Naylor.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/6ckosWqjw5
"We're not just young. We're pretty good."— Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) September 25, 2022
Cal Quantrill takes a lot of pride in giving the @CleGuardians a chance to win day in and day out.#ForTheLand | @mattu12cle pic.twitter.com/QMaL8gwMt5
How about some photos of the celebrations courtesy of Getty and USA Today. (More will be added as they are added to our photo tool.)
And finally, the Guardians' Twitter account taking a well-deserved victory lap around the haters.
No one took us seriously so we kept the receipts.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/Qs5Hzao9Ns— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) September 25, 2022
All moved into the new place.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/fC7wcnaPmC— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) September 25, 2022
Crumbled our way to a division title.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/gCPaRBEKhm— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) September 25, 2022
