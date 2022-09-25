Scenes from a division champion: Guardians celebrate first AL Central win since 2018

Listen, this is not going to be a high-effort post, I admit that. But the Cleveland Guardians have won the AL Central for the first time since 2018, and we all deserve a moment or seven to soak in their celebrations in the Globe Life Field visitor clubhouse.

For those of you not on Twitter, enjoy these captures from Guardians beat writers Paul Hoynes, Mandy Bell, and Zack Meisel, as well as Bally Sports Cleveland.

"Our culture is the best in baseball. Second to none."



For Sandy Alomar Jr., this feeling never gets old.#ForTheLand | @CleGuardians | @mattu12cle pic.twitter.com/OfBq5dWB8T — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) September 25, 2022

"This is for Cleveland. This is why we do it, man."



Austin Hedges says this @CleGuardians team is a perfect example of what "unity" means.#ForTheLand | @mattu12cle pic.twitter.com/JWXB3LWcDX — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) September 25, 2022

.@T_eazy24: "The camaraderie is huge. I think you see it here. I think we play as a team. We celebrate as a team. We lose as a team."#ForTheLand | @CleGuardians | @mattu12cle pic.twitter.com/blQny4QomT — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) September 25, 2022

Your 2022 AL Central champions. pic.twitter.com/PvB4N5yt8p — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) September 25, 2022

Guardians clinching madness pic.twitter.com/9XYl92nXah — paul hoynes (@hoynsie) September 25, 2022

Pizza man Oscar Gonzalez has arrived. pic.twitter.com/ci4KFfLl91 — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) September 25, 2022

It's been a very gratifying season for Andrés Giménez as he's proved all his doubters wrong.#ForTheLand | @CleGuardians | @DreKnott pic.twitter.com/3rkWJGjZof — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) September 25, 2022

"We're not just young. We're pretty good."



Cal Quantrill takes a lot of pride in giving the @CleGuardians a chance to win day in and day out.#ForTheLand | @mattu12cle pic.twitter.com/QMaL8gwMt5 — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) September 25, 2022

How about some photos of the celebrations courtesy of Getty and USA Today. (More will be added as they are added to our photo tool.)

And finally, the Guardians' Twitter account taking a well-deserved victory lap around the haters.

No one took us seriously so we kept the receipts.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/Qs5Hzao9Ns — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) September 25, 2022