CONQUERED THE GUARDIANS ARE AL CENTRAL CHAMPIONS

Scenes from a division champion: Guardians celebrate first AL Central win since 2018

The youngest team in baseball has done the improbable — now it’s time to celebrate

By Matt Lyons
Cleveland Guardians v Texas Rangers Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Listen, this is not going to be a high-effort post, I admit that. But the Cleveland Guardians have won the AL Central for the first time since 2018, and we all deserve a moment or seven to soak in their celebrations in the Globe Life Field visitor clubhouse.

For those of you not on Twitter, enjoy these captures from Guardians beat writers Paul Hoynes, Mandy Bell, and Zack Meisel, as well as Bally Sports Cleveland.

How about some photos of the celebrations courtesy of Getty and USA Today. (More will be added as they are added to our photo tool.)

Cleveland Guardians v Texas Rangers Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
Cleveland Guardians v Texas Rangers Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

And finally, the Guardians' Twitter account taking a well-deserved victory lap around the haters.

