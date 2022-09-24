Guardians season is already one for the ages

Guardians 6, Rangers 3

That magic number just keeps shrinking. Now down to three with the Guards’ win last night and the White Sox’s loss to the Tigers, the playoffs are tantalizingly close. Last night required a comeback from the Guardians, as well as an escape act to not blow the lead with the bases loaded in the ninth.

Cleveland Guardians news

How the Guardians turned the AL Central race into a one-team sprint | ESPN

Are you sick of reading about the Guardians flopping their opponents and taking over the AL Central? Of course not. Here’s ESPN’s take ...

Inside story of how Cleveland Guardians built a winner with MLB’s youngest roster | Cleveland

... Terry Pluto with an insider’s perspective on the rebuild ...

Meisel: How the Cleveland Guardians seized control of the AL Central | The Athletic ($$$)

... and here’s one from Zack Meisel at The Athletic.

The underlying theme of all three articles is that the Guardians are young and have nothing to lose. They are not concerned about what the team will be in 10 years, or even in 10 weeks. They are playing to win each and every game because they’re too young and inexperienced to know anything else. And we love them for it.

