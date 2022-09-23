George Valera, Bryan Lavastida homer as Columbus splits double header

Columbus Clippers 9, Toledo Mud Hens 8 (G1)

Columbus Clippers 2, Toledo Mud Hens 7 (G2)

Game 1 Box Score · Game 2 Box Score · Clippers move to 81-62

George Valera and Bryan Lavastida both got the first inning of the first game of the double header off to a nice start by blasting a three-run and two-run homer, respectively to give the Clippers a 5-0 lead.

No. 2 @CleGuardians prospect George Valera puts the @CLBClippers on the board early with his 24th jack of the season. pic.twitter.com/wpxZdqV6RS — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 22, 2022

Starting pitcher Logan Allen blew that lead, allowing five runs to tie the game in just 4.0 innings of work on seven hits while striking out five and walking one.

The offense scored three more in the fifth and one more in the seventh to just barely put up enough runs to earn the victory.

Nolan Jones had a big game, going 2-4 with three runs scored. Oscar Mercado went 3-4 with a double and three runs batted in.

In game two, starting pitcher Tanner Tully was knocked around for four runs (three earned) in 4.1 innings, although he did strike out eight batters and walk just one.

Brayan Rocchio had the lone multi-hit game offensively in game two as the Clippers managed just two runs. Trenton Brooks reached base twice, going 1-2 with a walk.