Guardians’ magic number drops to 5

Guardians 4, White Sox 2

A game close in score and nothing else, the Guardians handily defeated the White Sox yesterday to complete the sweep, take the season series, and likely punch their ticket to the postseason. Some sloppy White Sox defense helped, sure, but the Guardians also played good, smart baseball last night. It wasn’t the most exciting game of the year, but they got a dominant pitching performance out of Shane Bieber and Andrés Giménez dropped a surprise bunt on Yoán Moncada.

There is still work to be done, but if the White Sox collapse like the Twins did after being demoralized by Cleveland, it won’t take much to officially be in the playoffs. Minnesota was just swept by the Royals and have lost six of their last seven games, including the Guardians series. The White Sox and Twins play two series against each other over the last two weeks of the season.

Cleveland Guardians news

Terry Francona can’t help but laugh at Shane Bieber’s brilliance | Bally Sports

Tito doesn’t think Bieber came out with his best command early but worked into a groove as the game went on. The box score backs that up, as Bieber finished without a single walk over 7.2 innings. And, despite just two strikeouts through three innings, he retired 12 straight batters at one point.

Around the league