Guardians Reacts Survey: Will Zach Plesac pitch in Cleveland again?

I figured for our inaugural SB Nation Reacts survey I’d ask a simple question about them: Will Zach Plesac pitch for the Guardians ever again?

Pitching, hitting, defense, base-runner — it’s all clicking for the Guardians right now. Even without Plesac the pitching staff has been great recently, and a trimmed-down playoff roster looms.

Plesac, now in his fourth major-league season, has not pitched since Aug. 27 when he punched the pitching and fractured his hand. When he wasn’t hurt, he was in the midst of a rough season, with the highest ERA of his career (4.39), and one of his higher walk rates (6.8%).

He appears to be working back quickly from the injury, at least per Andre Knott during the game broadcasts, but will he be back in time to make the postseason roster? And, maybe more applicably, will the Guardians utilize him if he is? The bullpen is already one of the best in the league and the rotation is at least four deep without him. But giving up on him might seem premature.

No matter what side you come down on, I think there’s a debate to be had here. So I turn it over to you: