Aaron Civale activated, dazzles, Carlos Vargas optioned back to AAA

First, Aaron Civale replaced Carlos Vargas on Cleveland’s Major League team.

Second, Aaron Civale shut down the Chicago White Sox, who really needed to not get shut down.

Third, Nick Sandlin and a blind home plate umpire tried willing Chicago to victory.

Fourth, both teams scored in a 10th inning that shouldn’t have existed.

Fifth, the Guardians scored 5 in the top of the 11th.

And finally, Bryan Shaw tried very hard to give up 5 in the bottom of the 11th. He gave up 2, and stranded a third.

Non-chronological facts

• Jose Ramirez was IBB’d for an 18th time, to lead baseball. That’ll happen when half of his cohorts are rather easy outs.

• Tony La Russa is not expected to be back during this aforementioned series.

• Zach Plesac threw a simulated game prior to yesterday’s real Clippers game.

Around baseball

• Because there’s no Pete Kozma homers to discuss, I guess we’re talking about Aaron Judge again. He hit his 60th home run yesterday. No, hibernators, that is not a typo. People wanting to give the MVP to somebody other than a Yankee is really relatable, but this is an easy call. As for the MVP of yesterday’s NY W, Giancarlo Stanton and some guy named Pirate Büllpen have larger claims.

• The Atlanta Braves clinched a playoff spot.

• Blue Jays 18, Phillies 11. lol.

• Astros 5, Rays 0.

• Royals 5, Twins 4. lol.