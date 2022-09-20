Guardians continue to get the job done on road to the postseason

Guardians 11, Twins 4

You can’t ask for a much better game — a better series, really — than what the Guardians did to the Twins yesterday and over the weekend. Yesterday’s mid-afternoon finale was the perfect capper, a 11-4 beatdown that might have helped Josh Naylor get back on track and kept the bullpen rested for the White Sox.

Cleveland Guardians news

Rocco Baldelli says Cleveland built to win in extra innings: Guardians Takeaways | Cleveland

Minnesota’s manager lays some praise on the Guardians — turns out pitching is important.

Chicago White Sox remaining schedule vs the Cleveland Guardians schedule | NBC Sports Chicago

Both teams play pretty even schedules after this upcoming three-game series, but the Guardians have the unique quirk of playing the Royals six straight times to the season. If the Twins remember how to baseball, they could end up helping out Cleveland by beating the White Sox a couple of times down the stretch.

