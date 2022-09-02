 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Series preview: Guardians vs. Mariners

The best time to start hitting again would be last week, the second best time would be now

By Matt Lyons
Houston Astros v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Hey Mariners, we asked mom and she said you can sleep over at our house this weekend.

Team at a glance

  • Record: 73-58 (4th in AL)
  • Runs Scored: 547 (9th in AL)
  • Run Differential: +54 (4th in AL)
  • Last 10: 7-3
  • Slash: .231/.313/.387
  • wOBA: .308 (8th in AL)
  • wRC+: 106 (5th in AL)
  • ERA: 3.55 (4th in AL)
  • SIERA: 3.77 (6th in AL)
  • K-BB%: 15.6% (6th in AL)

Projected starters

Friday, Sept. 2, 7:10 p.m. ET: RHP Luis Castillo vs. RHP Zach Plesac
Saturday, Sept. 3, 7:15 p.m. ET: LHP Robbie Ray vs. RHP Aaron Civale
Sunday, Sept. 4, 2:40 p.m. ET: RHP George Kirby vs. RHP Cal Quantrill

Roster

