Series preview: Guardians vs. Mariners

Team at a glance
- Record: 73-58 (4th in AL)
- Runs Scored: 547 (9th in AL)
- Run Differential: +54 (4th in AL)
- Last 10: 7-3
- Slash: .231/.313/.387
- wOBA: .308 (8th in AL)
- wRC+: 106 (5th in AL)
- ERA: 3.55 (4th in AL)
- SIERA: 3.77 (6th in AL)
- K-BB%: 15.6% (6th in AL)
Projected starters
Friday, Sept. 2, 7:10 p.m. ET: RHP Luis Castillo vs. RHP Zach Plesac
Saturday, Sept. 3, 7:15 p.m. ET: LHP Robbie Ray vs. RHP Aaron Civale
Sunday, Sept. 4, 2:40 p.m. ET: RHP George Kirby vs. RHP Cal Quantrill
Poll
How many games will the Guardians win against the Mariners?
4%
3
17%
2
39%
1
39%
0
