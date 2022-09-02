Series preview: Guardians vs. Mariners

Hey Mariners, we asked mom and she said you can sleep over at our house this weekend.

Team at a glance

Record: 73-58 (4th in AL)

73-58 (4th in AL) Runs Scored: 547 (9th in AL)

547 (9th in AL) Run Differential: +54 (4th in AL)

+54 (4th in AL) Last 10: 7-3

7-3 Slash: .231/.313/.387

.231/.313/.387 wOBA: .308 (8th in AL)

.308 (8th in AL) wRC+: 106 (5th in AL)

106 (5th in AL) ERA: 3.55 (4th in AL)

3.55 (4th in AL) SIERA: 3.77 (6th in AL)

3.77 (6th in AL) K-BB%: 15.6% (6th in AL)

Projected starters

Friday, Sept. 2, 7:10 p.m. ET: RHP Luis Castillo vs. RHP Zach Plesac

Saturday, Sept. 3, 7:15 p.m. ET: LHP Robbie Ray vs. RHP Aaron Civale

Sunday, Sept. 4, 2:40 p.m. ET: RHP George Kirby vs. RHP Cal Quantrill

Roster