Hits (and wins) not coming easy for Guardians

Morning news and notes for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

By Matt Lyons
Baltimore Orioles v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Guardians 0, Orioles 3

Box Score | CTC Recap | MLB Recap | Game Thread

Two hits off the Orioles is not how you win ballgames, let alone prepare for a playoff run. Only José Ramíez and Andrés Giménez managed hits against rookie Kyle Bradish, wasting Shane Bieber’s 11-strikeout spectacular.

Cody Morris activated from 60-day injured list, added to expanded roster | Covering the Corner
In case you missed it, Cody Morris and Ernie Clement were officially added to the expanded 28-man roster yesterday. Neither played in the loss to Baltimore, but you can only keep Tito way from Ernie for so long. Morris figures to get a shot at the bullpen ahead of the playoffs, too.

It’s a dream come true for Cody Morris: Guardians takeaways | Cleveland
CleCo has the story of Morris hearing about his promotion from Triple-A Columbus manager Andy Tracy. Tracy initially told him that he was going to High-A to be stretched out as a starter before telling Morris he should “stop at Progressive Field on your way.” Morris calls the promotion a “dream come true.”

