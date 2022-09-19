Cody Morris spins much-needed quality start

Here’s to a great week!

Cody Morris was very good. The offense ... not so much. With the loss, Cleveland falls to 79-67 on the season.

With strong outing, Morris gives ‘pen a crucial break | cleguardians.com

From Mandy Bell:

This is Morris’s fourth turn through the rotation. He’s increased his pitch count each outing, so he was in better shape to handle this workload than he would have been a few weeks ago. However, knowing he was still limited to around 80 pitches coming into the day, it was hard to know just how many innings the bullpen would have to get through. But Morris stepped up and permitted just one run — via a solo shot by Jake Cave — on six hits through six frames, leaving just three innings of work for the relievers as he continued to show signs of improvement.

“I thought he was terrific,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “He filled up the strike zone, better each time out, changeup was effective. As he gets more consistency with that curveball, that’s certainly going to help.”