Columbus Clippers 7, Omaha Storm Chasers 8

Box Score · Clippers fall to 78-59

There is no joy in Columbus today. Logan Porter destroyed the hopes and dreams of children across Central Ohio by blasting a solo home run in the top of the 9th inning to break a 7-7 tie.

Nolan Jones, Gabriel Arias, and Georga Valera may as well have punched the mothers of said children directly in the face. How else would one characterize three strikeouts on ten total pitches in the bottom of the ninth? What do you want me to do, give a concise description of game action?

The only hitless Clipper on the night, Valera still managed to contribute by driving in a run via sac-fly.

Logan Allen allowed five runs in as many innings pitched, striking out seven with two walks. Luis Oviedo walked three but allowed no runs in two innings of work. Kevin Kelly uncharacteristically faltered and blew the save, while Ian Hamilton earned the loss.

Akron RubberDucks 3, Bowie Baysox 10

Box Score · RubberDucks fall to 77-59

Despite tallying seven hits, three walks, and two stolen bases, the RubberDucks managed only three runs. Raynel Delgado DH’d and dazzled with two singles, an RBI, and a walk. Julian Escobedo started in center field and drove in two with a third-inning dinger. Johnathan Rodriguez tossed a triple onto the pile.

Tanner Burns walked four and gave up three home runs.

Composite relief pitcher and Bojack Horseman character Pintomarman Hickman-Ramirez pitched four and two-thirds innings. They allowed six runs with four earned and six walks.

Lake County Captains 6, Great Lakes Loons 5

Box Score · Captains win series 2-1

Birds flap in, think they can take on Lake County. Guess what, idiots? You can’t. Straight up can’t, and now look at you. Dead. The Captains now advance to the Championship Series of the Midwest League.

Aaron Davenport earned the start and while he survived the encounter he did allow four runs in three and two-thirds innings. While an additional run scored it did so due to an error.

Alexfri Planez went 4-5 to lead the offense. All three runs he drove in came thanks to his first-inning home run. Yordys Valdez added two doubles.

The Captains take on the South Bend Cubs starting TDB. TBD is set to face TBD at Four Winds Field. First pitch is TBD.

Lynchburg Hillcats 3, Fredericksburg Nationals 0

Box Score · Hillcats win series 2-1

Ryan Webb, Sergio Morillo, and Zach Pettway combined for a one-hit shutout of the Fredericksburg Nationals. The no-no persisted until the top of the eighth when Branden Boissiere singled off of Pettway. The win advances the Hillcats to the Championship Series of the Carolina League.

Richard Paz scored Isaiah Greene in the second inning. Junior Sanquinton scampered home on a wild pitch in the fourth and drove in the final run in the fifth with a first-pitch single.

The Hillcats take on the Charleston RiverDogs starting September 18th. TBD (very busy guy) is set to face Cole Wilcox. First pitch is 5:50 PM.