Lynchburg and Lake County keep playoff hopes alive with victories Thursday

Columbus Clippers 6, Omaha Storm Chasers 13

Box Score · Clippers fall to 78-58

Columbus was outslugged Thursday as the Clippers dropped their third straight game. Omaha jumped all over a rehabbing Aaron Civale to the tune of four runs on seven hits in just 2.2 innings of work. On the bright side, Civale struck out five and walked zero.

The relief didn’t fare much better as Tanner Tully allowed an additional six runs over 4.1 innings on seven more hits and five walks.

Offensively, Will Brennan had a multi-hit day, going 2-5. Gabriel Arias went 2-4, Nolan Jones went 2-4 and Oscar Mercado went 2-4 with a double. George Valera also doubled.

Akron Rubber Ducks 1, Bowie Baysox 10

Box Score · RubberDucks fall to 77-58

Fresh off a nine strikeout, no runs allowed performance, Cleveland second round pick Doug Nikhazy could not repeat his success Thursday for Akron.

Nikhazy was blasted for five runs on six hits with three walks and a strikeout in just three innings of work. Reliever Eli Lingos allowed an additional four runs to put the game out of reach.

There wasn’t much to write home about offensively. Julian Escobedo accounted for the team’s only run, going 2-4 with a solo home run. Bryan Lavastida went 2-4 with a walk and a stolen base and both Micah Pries and Raynel Delgado had one hit and a walk, with Pries’ hit being a double. Akron went 0-7 with runners in scoring position.

Lake County Captains 2, Great Lakes Loons 0

Box Score · Captains improve to 1-1

Needing a strong pitching performance from Tommy Mace, who has been inconsistent all year, Lake County got perhaps his best outing of the season on Thursday.

Mace delivered 5.1 shutout innings on three hits with six strikeouts and a pair of walks. Alaska Abney and Raymond Burgos completed the shutout with 3.2 scoreless, hitless innings of relief.

Petey Halpin went 1-3 with a pair of walks, Connor Kokx went 1-2 with a double and two walks, scoring both Lake County runs, and Micael Ramirez went 2-4 with an RBI. Korey Holland also walked twice.

The Captains will put Aaron Davenport on the mound tonight in the decisive game three.

Lynchburg Hillcats 5, Fredericksburg Nationals 2

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 1-1

Lynchburg managed five runs despite only collecting three hits on Thursday. This was because the team walked eight times and was struck by two pitches, also stealing three bases.

The big blow was a three-run double by Will Bartlett in the first inning, which gave the Hillcats a lead they would never relinquish. Dayan Frias went 1-3 with a walk, Jorge Burgos walked twice, Bartlett went 1-2 with a double, two walks and a stolen base and Angel Genao went 1-3 with a hit by pitch and a stolen base.

Starting pitcher Juan Zapata was solid, allowing two runs on five hits in 5.0 innings of work while striking out four and walking one. The bullpen slammed the door with 4.0 innings of scoreless, hitless relief.

The pitcher for today’s decisive game three has yet to be determined by either team.