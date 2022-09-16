Aaron Civale begins rehab assignment in Columbus

Guardians 2, White Sox 8

If the Guardians pull it off and win the division yesterday won’t really matter much. But right now everyone sort of looks bad. Hunter Gaddis simply looked not ready for the majors, while Terry Francona and the front office — whoever decided to throw him out there — doesn’t look too great either. But, if the plan is to save the pitching staff for the long run, it might have been a sacrifice they were willing to make.

I’m assuming the plan was to have Hunter Gaddis more than four innings to save the bullpen, but he at least prevented a full-blown bullpen game. We’ll see if it pays off.

Aaron Civale rehabs in Columbus | MiLB

There may be relief coming in the form of Aaron Civale. One of the Guards’ two injured starters, Civale didn’t look great in his 2.2-inning rehab start, but it’s a rehab start. Zach Plesac has been spotted doing baseball things, but has yet to make a rehab start.

Injuries & Moves: Gose undergoes Tommy John surgery | MLB

From former outfielder, to Olympic athelete, to Cleveland relief pitcher, Anthony Gose has one hell of a journey in baseball. That’s going to take a hit now as he will undergo Tommy John surgery and be out an estimated 12-18 months. Unfortunately, this probably makes him a non-tender candidate for the Guardians in the offseason.

Can Cleveland Guardians 3B José Ramírez crash the American League MVP race? | WKYC

Well, I mean of course not (and the article acknowledges that), but it’s a fun thought. The fact that José Ramírez even warrants a spot in the conversation, as small as the spot may be, is remarkable. Despite appearing to battle lingering injuries and prolonged, pop-up heavy slumps, the All-Star third baseman is slashing .279/.354/.527 with 27 home runs.

Getting to know your first-place Guardos | WFNY

There’s never a bad time to join the 2022 Guardians bandwagon. If you’re late to the party, Waiting For Next Year has you covered with this handy guide.

The Guardians gotta go fast | Twitter

Who has the fastest lineup in baseball? Took some baseball savant sprint speed data and weighted it by plate appearances, the result should not be surprising to #Guardians fans... pic.twitter.com/75FyeYo2FY — Gage (@GageEHC) September 15, 2022

