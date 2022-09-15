Guardians continue to play perfectly, maintain four-game lead over White Sox

Guardians 5, Angels 3
The boys are cruising. With their 5-3 win over the Angels yesterday, Cleveland sits four games ahead of the White Sox in the AL Central as they refuse to crumble. Oscar Gonzalez remained hot in the win and José Ramírez finally hit a home run in September.
Cleveland Guardians news
Jose Ramirez enjoying the ride in Cleveland Guardians unique ‘rebuilding’ year | Cleveland
José Ramírez has no reason to delude himself or the people he is talking to — he knows Cleveland is “rebuilding” this year. But that doesn’t mean the team can’t keep winning while they’re doing it.
“In reality we’re in a rebuild, but it’s a bit different when you have very talented players that know how to play the game and know how to play the game the right way,” said Ramirez, through interpreter Agustin Rivero.
In Praise of Cal Quantrill, the Averagest Pitcher North of the Rio Grande | FanGraphs
If you’re looking for excitement in your starting pitcher, Cal Quantrill is not the way to go. If you want a dependable starter every fifth day who has a chance to go deep into games and not blow up, Cal is your guy.
Social media post goes viral regarding Progressive Field’s food/drink policy: See what the ballpark’s policy is | WKYC
Area man discovers he can bring water to ballpark.
Elvis Andrus has some thoughts on Cleveland | Twitter
Elvis Andrus on chasing Cleveland:— James Fegan (@JRFegan) September 14, 2022
"They've been playing perfect until now. If we keep winning series, we know that sooner or later they're going to crumble, the closer we get. Tomorrow's going to be a really good game for us to go out there and put a statement."
Around the league
- Minor-leaguers have officially joined the MLBA.
- Today marks the 21st Roberto Clemente day.
- Ian Anderson is out for at least a month with an oblique strain.
- The Royals have some rotation decisions to make next year.
- Randy Arozarena is fun.
- The Diamondbacks are promoting a new pitching prospect.
- Adam Wainright and Yadier Molina are old (and also played a lot together).
- Vlad Guerrero Jr. hit his 100th home run.
- Julio Rodriguez joined the 25-25 club.
- The Dodgers are World Series or bust.
