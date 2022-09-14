Bats go silent as Akron brings home only Cleveland affiliate win on Tuesday

Columbus Clippers 2, Omaha Storm Chasers 4

Box Score · Clippers fall to 78-56

A quiet day for the Columbus Clippers offense as they managed just three hits in their 4-2 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers. Granted, they were all extra-base hits, but that’s still not gonna get it done most days. Especially when you’re no-hit through six innings.

One of the hits was a Bo Naylor bomb that broke up the no-no in the bottom of the seventh and cut the Omaha lead in half.

Bo knows how to break up a no-hitter. pic.twitter.com/GN1gDKpqfU — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) September 13, 2022

That was Naylor’s 18th home run of the season and improved his Triple-A slash line to .249/.362/.498. Obviously, he won’t be making an impact in the majors this year, but his bat can’t be ignored forever. If 2023 isn’t the target for him, I don’t know what is.

Will Brennan and Gabriel Arias — two more names you might see in Cleveland next season — each hit doubles in the loss.

Akron Rubber Ducks 3, Bowie Baysox 0

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 77-56

The Akron RubberDucks are looking to end the regular season hot. Yesterday’s 3-0 win over the Bowie Baysox was their fifth straight.

Gavin Williams impressed in his three innings, striking out two with three hits and a walk. He lowered his ERA on the season to 1.96, which is the lowest in the Guardians organization among starting pitchers. That includes 45 innings where he absolutely dominated High-A, but he’s been great with in Akron as well.

The Rubberducks got the runs they needed for Williams in the fourth inning when Jonathan Rodriguez doubled to score Jhonkensey Noel and Micah Pries. Noel would go on to add a double his own in the eighth.

Some insurance never hurt! @jhonkensy15 doubles home @Lavastida_ to stretch the lead!



BOT 8: Akron 3 | Bowie 0 pic.twitter.com/AWlKqIU4IM — Akron RubberDucks (@AkronRubberDuck) September 13, 2022

Lake County Captains 2, Great Lakes Loons 7

Box Score · Captains fall to 0-1

The Lake County Captains started the Midwest League Championship the same they ended the regular season — without a broadcast. Because they still don’t have one.

Unfortunately, in front of a live audience and no one else, Lake County opened the Championship with a 7-2 loss to the Great Lakes Loons.

Milan Tolentino hit a home run in the third inning, but that was the only firepower Lake County showed. Starting pitcher Will Dion was ousted after three earned runs in 1.2 innings, and the offense was 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

Today is win or go home for the Captains in the best-of-three series.

Lynchburg Hillcats 0, Fredericksburg Nationals 2

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 0-1

The Lynchburg Hillcats, also fighting for a championship in the Carolina League, dropped their opening game against the Fredericksburg Nationals by a score of 2-0.

Both pitchers were on point, with Trenton Denholm putting up 7.0 innings and no earned runs with five strikeouts for Lynchburg. Fredericksburg’s only runs came in the fourth when Lexer Suday’s throwing error allowed two runs to cross on a double.

Offensively, the Hillcats managed just three hits, all coming from Jake Fox and Dayan Frias at the top of the lineup. They, too, will be playing for their season today.