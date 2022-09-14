Gaining a game would have been nicer, but they do have one less day to catch us now

Guardians 3, Angels 1

The Guardians, now having been photographed as a team, gained the powers needed to end Mike Trout’s home run streak. Trout had homered in 7 straight, but Morris, McCarty B, Karinchak and Clase said “Not today.”

Oscar Gonzalez provided most of the offense. The rest came when Luke Maile hit a sac fly to tie the game 1-1. It was CLE’s 45th of the season which gave this disgusting team the MLB lead in said category.

White Sox 4, Rockies 2

Did you notice the headline? Well, this is the first reason for it. Chicago improves to 73-69 and continues to surge since they shed their actual manager. And soon they will get Tim Anderson back.

Twins 6, Royals 3

Did you notice the headline? Well, this is the second reason for it. Minnesota is back to .500, although it got more interesting than they planned. Joe Ryan pitched 7 no-hit innings, but had thrown 106 pitches, so Rocco BaLdeLLi went to his bullpen. Jovani Moran gave up 3 runs on 2 hits in the remaining pair of innings. On the other side, Kris Bubic continued to pitch the batting practice that his mode has been stuck on all season.

Rays 4, Blue Jays 2 and Blue Jays 7, Rays 2

Unfortunately for the large segment of the continent that is rooting for the Yankees to blow their 200-game lead, the 2nd place Rays were not able to sweep this doubleheader.

Yankees 7, Red Sox 6