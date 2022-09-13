 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ump show on full display in Guardians-Angels opener

Morning news and notes for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

By Matt Lyons
Los Angeles Angels v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Guardians 5, Angels 4

How often do you see a manager tossed anymore? Not often. Let alone see both managers get tossed — and on the same play! That’s what happened last night when the umpires didn’t notice that Andrés Giménez called for time and proceeded to argue about it. Loudly. Here was Tito’s issue in his own words from Mandy Bell:

“[Giménez] pointed to us. I think everybody could see it,” Francona said. “[Home-plate umpire Ron Kulpa] said that [Giménez] was already engaged with the pitcher. I said, ‘No, he wasn’t, he stepped out and pointed.’”

The Guardians still won the game, 5-4, thanks to clutch doubles from Amed Rosario and known hitter Austin Hedges.

How Guardians catcher Hedges hacked PitchCom to pump up his pitchers | theScore
Categorize this under “things that don’t show up in the box score” for Austin Hedges. The sneaky catcher started using PitchCom to send more than pitch selections to his teammates on the mound, including some words of encouragement for Triston McKenzie.

