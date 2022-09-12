N&N: Guardians show toughness, ability to adapt in sweep of Twins

Here’s to a great week!

A sweep! Shane Bieber continued his hot streak and two home runs fueled the offense. With the win, Cleveland improved to 73-65 and hold a 2.5 game lead in the AL Central.

Behind Bieber, Guardians sweep rivals | cleguardians.com

From Mandy Bell:

Good teams need to be able to be adaptable and find ways to win, especially when their usual methods aren’t working. The Guardians did just that when the usually defensively sound club ran into several miscues on Friday and Saturday, but found ways to stay in the win column.

“I don’t remember winning here and having that much anxiety late in the game,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said with a laugh. “We made it hard, but we won. That’s not an easy thing to do.”