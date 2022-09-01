The Andrés Giménez breakout is real

Guardians 0, Orioles 4

Last night was not how anyone wanted the game to go unless you’re Gunnar Henderson. The offense was flat, Triston McKenzie escaped with only two earned runs but didn’t look sharp, and Eli Morgan continues to give up dingers. Just a rough day all around for the Guards. Luckily the Twins also lost to the Red Sox last night, and a series win is still on the table tonight.

Cleveland Guardians news

No, they’re not talking about Owen Miller. The Guardians’ “other” star infielder is, of course, Andrés Giménez. And he’s damn good. As MLBTR notes in their evaluation of the 23-year-old, he’s not doing anything particularly different from his first two years in the majors, he’s just doing everything better.

[...] It doesn’t mean Cleveland is a bad baseball town. It just means a large part of the Guardians’ fan base, instead of traveling to the corner of Carnegie and Ontario, choose to watch the game at home, at the corner of the rec room and the kitchen.

Cody Morris is in the building and is expected to be added to the roster today. He’ll be the 15th rookie to make his debut when he takes the mound. Morris joined the taxi squad on Wednesday and will be activated from the 60-day injured list, where he has been all season long following a shoulder injury in spring training. Since joining the Triple-A Columbus Clippers on a rehab assignment on Aug. 3, he has 30 strikeouts and four earned runs in 15.1 innings.

Tickets to this Saturday’s game against the Mariners are going for as low as $11.

