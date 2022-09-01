Logan Allen, Tanner Bibee and Rodney Boone all dominate in three shutouts

Columbus Clippers 7, Iowa Cubs 0

Box Score · Clippers improve to 72-51

Logan Allen has struggled with consistency since being promoted to Triple-A, but he had one of his best starts for Columbus on Wednesday. Allen 5.1 shutout innings on three hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

Offensively, Brayan Rocchio had one of his best games since being promoted to Columbus, going 3-4 with a home run and a double.

Ernie Clement also homered, a three-run bomb. He’s surprisingly hit four long balls since dropping back down to Columbus.

Bo Naylor also doubled and Gabriel Arias was the lone other player to reach base safely twice, going 1-3 with a walk.

Nic Enright, Kevin Kelly, Andrew Misiaszek and Justin Garza combined for 3.2 perfect innings with seven strikeouts to complete the shutout.

Akron RubberDucks 4, Altoona Curve 0

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 70-52

It was Tanner Bibee day, so it’s no surprise that Akron won again. Bibee, as per usual, was flat out dominant. The surging pitching prospect tossed 6.0 shutout innings with five strikeouts one walk and four hits allowed.

Jose Tena had the lone multi-hit game, going 2-5. Angel Martinez went 1-3 with a walk and Bryan Lavastida went 1-2 with a hit by pitch. Raynel Delgado chipped in offensively with a two-run triple.

Mason Hickman kept his scoreless innings streak alive with another 2.0 shutout frames to close out the victory.

Lake County Captains 2, Great Lakes Loons 0

Box Score · Captains improve to 71-49

Rodney Boone hasn’t been nearly as successful at High-A since being promoted from Lynchburg, but he had his best start at Lake County on Wednesday. Boon dominated Great Lakes, tossing 6.0 shutout innings of one-hit ball with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Alexfri Planez reached base safely three times, going 1-2 with a pair of walks and a stolen base. Korey Holland went 2-4 with a stolen base and Aaron Bracho tripled. Christian Caira also reached base twice, going 1-4 with a walk and a stolen base.

Lynchburg Hillcats 3, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 5

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 59-63

Someone had to ruin the shutout streak, and unfortunately, it was Lynchburg. Starting pitcher Ryan Webb continues to struggle, allowing five runs on eight hits in 3.0 innings, although he did manage to strike out seven batters in that time frame.

The bullpen was tremendous, with Zach Pettway, Wardquay Vasqueza and Josh Wolf combining for 6.0 shutout innings to give Lynchburg a chance to crawl back in the game, but it wasn’t enough.

Isaiah Greene led the way offensively, reaching base three times by going 2-3 with a walk. Richard Paz went 2-4, Jorge Burgos had a pair of walks and former top pick Carson Tucker doubled.