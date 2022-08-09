Franmil Reyes claimed off waivers by Cubs

No Guardians baseball yesterday, but Franmil Reyes is a Cub now. Weird.
Cleveland Guardians news
Cubs add Franmil Reyes after Guardians part ways with their Opening Day cleanup hitter | CBS Sports
The Cubs have a new DH with Franmil Reyes.
Shane Bieber on the Art and Science of Pitching | FanGraphs
FanGraphs and Shane Bieber talking pitching? Yes, please.
Winless in Hot Dog Race, Mustard optioned by Guardians | MLB
This is honestly the only Cleveland story I care about at this point. Their dedication to the bit here is inspiring.
Amed Rosario taking on all comers at shortstop: Guardians takeaways | Cleveland
“No matter how many people try to tell him he’s not a shortstop, he continues to prove he is our shortstop,” said Cal Quantrill after Saturday’s 4-1 win over the AL West-leading Astros. “His hitting, his fielding, I feel extremely confident with Rosario playing shortstop.”
Around the league
- The Padres aren’t worried about being swept in Los Angeles.
- The Yankees won, but at the cost of Matt Carpenter.
- Jason Heyward won’t be a Cub next year.
- Joey Votto will be mic’d for the Field of Dreams game.
- Rylan Bannon was claimed by the Dodgers.
