Franmil Reyes claimed off waivers by Cubs

No Guardians baseball yesterday, but Franmil Reyes is a Cub now. Weird.

Cleveland Guardians news

Cubs add Franmil Reyes after Guardians part ways with their Opening Day cleanup hitter | CBS Sports

The Cubs have a new DH with Franmil Reyes.

Shane Bieber on the Art and Science of Pitching | FanGraphs

FanGraphs and Shane Bieber talking pitching? Yes, please.

Winless in Hot Dog Race, Mustard optioned by Guardians | MLB

This is honestly the only Cleveland story I care about at this point. Their dedication to the bit here is inspiring.

Amed Rosario taking on all comers at shortstop: Guardians takeaways | Cleveland

“No matter how many people try to tell him he’s not a shortstop, he continues to prove he is our shortstop,” said Cal Quantrill after Saturday’s 4-1 win over the AL West-leading Astros. “His hitting, his fielding, I feel extremely confident with Rosario playing shortstop.”

Around the league