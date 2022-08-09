 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Franmil Reyes claimed off waivers by Cubs

Morning news and notes for Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

By Matt Lyons
Detroit Tigers v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

No Guardians baseball yesterday, but Franmil Reyes is a Cub now. Weird.

Cubs add Franmil Reyes after Guardians part ways with their Opening Day cleanup hitter | CBS Sports
The Cubs have a new DH with Franmil Reyes.

Shane Bieber on the Art and Science of Pitching | FanGraphs
FanGraphs and Shane Bieber talking pitching? Yes, please.

Winless in Hot Dog Race, Mustard optioned by Guardians | MLB
This is honestly the only Cleveland story I care about at this point. Their dedication to the bit here is inspiring.

Amed Rosario taking on all comers at shortstop: Guardians takeaways | Cleveland

“No matter how many people try to tell him he’s not a shortstop, he continues to prove he is our shortstop,” said Cal Quantrill after Saturday’s 4-1 win over the AL West-leading Astros. “His hitting, his fielding, I feel extremely confident with Rosario playing shortstop.”

