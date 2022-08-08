Will Brennan keeps raking at Triple-A, Tanner Bibee has another sensational start for Akron

Columbus Clippers 3, Rochester Red Wings 2

Box Score · Clippers improve to 62-42

Yep, Will Brennan is still killing it at Triple-A. The talented 24-year-old went 3-3 with a double and a walk, scoring two runs and also stealing a base.

#Guardians 24yr old OF prospect Will Brennan reached base 4x times today going (3-4 R 2B BB SB) for Columbus in their 3-to-win. Brennan is now hitting .343 with the Clippers in 58 games since being promoted from Akron. @Silly_Willy18 @CLBClippers #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/SyIGd8n2pO — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) August 7, 2022

The recently-demoted Ernie Clement went 2-4 with a double and two runs batted in. Trenton Brooks also had a multi-hit game, going 2-3 with a triple and a walk. Bo Naylor was held hitless, but he also walked twice.

There was no starting pitcher to speak of due to Sunday being a bullpen game, although Adam Scott, Kirk McCarty, Tim Herrin, Kevin Kelly and Nick Mikolajchak helped toss 6.0 scoreless, hitless innings to start the game with a combined six strikeouts and one walk.

The no-hitter was killed in the seventh, and after Rochester tied the game 2-2 in the top of the eighth inning, the Clippers quickly answered with Clement’s go-ahead double.

Akron RubberDucks 6, Altoona Curve 4

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 55-45

It was Tanner Bibee day in Akron, and unsurprisingly, he did Tanner Bibee things. Bibee was flat out brilliant, allowing one run on four hits in 6.0 innings with six strikeouts and no walks. He lowered his ERA since being promoted to 1.71.

Another stellar start by Tanner Bibee (@IssaBibe) today for the @AkronRubberDuck at Altoona:



6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K - 85 pitches - 55 strikes



Lowered his AA ERA to 1.71#FutureGuardians pic.twitter.com/Qw43Zubr3Z — Future Guardians of THE LAND (@FutureGOTL) August 8, 2022

The RubberDucks were led offensively by Jose Tena, who went 2-4 with a double, a walk and three runs batted in. George Valera also doubled and walked while Bryan Lavastida went 2-5 with a stolen base. Micah Pries and Jhonkensy Noel both doubled and Daniel Schneemann went 1-2 with a walk and a stolen base. Quentin Holmes also went 2-4 from the bottom of the order.

Lake County Captains 11, Great Lakes Loons 8

Box Score · Captains improve to 55-45

Tailing by five runs, Lake County turned the game into a home run derby to roar back and defeat Great Lakes on Sunday.

Gabriel Rodriguez, Milan Tolentino, Korey Holland and Connor Kokx all homered for the Captains. Aaron Bracho went 2-4 with a double and Michael Amditis went 1-1 with three walks while Petey Halpin tripled.

Starting pitcher Tommy Mace got knocked around for seven runs (four earned) on six hits with six strikeouts and two walks in 4.2 innings. The rally was made possible by Davis Sharpe, who logged 2.0 perfect innings of relief.

Lynchburg Hillcats 3, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 50-52

Lynchburg didn’t have much for offensive standouts, but it got just enough offense and pitching to pull out its third straight victory.

Dayan Frias homered and walked as the big offensive standout. Isaiah Greene doubled and had a walk, and Wilfri Peralta also had a hit and a walk.

Trent Denholme pitched 2.0 scoreless innings to start the game, then gave way to piggyback partner Reid Johnston, who tossed 5.2 solid innings of long relief, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out seven and walking three.