Guardians’ Triston McKenzie looking more and more like a future ace

Heck of a win! Triston McKenzie was fantastic and Luke Maile’s HR was all the good guys needed. With the win, Cleveland improves to 56-52 on the season.

McKenzie shows off command in 8 scoreless innings | cleguardians.com

From Mandy Bell:

McKenzie has arguably been the most reliable pitcher in the Guardians’ rotation this season. And since the calendar flipped to July, he’s shifted into second gear. The box scores in McKenzie’s last two outings weren’t the flashiest, but neither told the whole story. He’s been nearly untouchable in his past seven starts, with each of his previous two outings getting clouded with a late-game homer. But this time, McKenzie’s line spoke for itself.

“He had no margin for error today,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said, “and fortunately he didn’t make any.”

Since July 3. McKenzie has pitched to a 1.70 ERA, limiting opponents to a .167/.220/.222 slash line. In that span, ranks first in opponent OPS (.451), innings pitched (47 2/3), opponent average (.167, tied for first) and third in strikeouts (48).