Guardians win Saturday night with pitching and defense

Guardians 4, Astros 1

Box Score | CTC Recap | MLB Recap

Cal Quantrill held the Astros scoreless off three hits in six innings, and Amed Rosario flashed the leather multiple times in Cleveland’s 4-1 win over Houston.

Cleveland Guardians news

How close did Guardians come to acquiring catcher Sean Murphy? Hey, Hoynsie | Cleveland

According to Paul Hoynes, the Guardians and Padres “had discussions” about Eric Hosmer, but (thankfully) Cleveland is on his no-trade list. He also reiterates that the Guardians made multiple offers to the A’s for catcher Sean Murphy.

Steven Kwan Not In The Lineup Saturday Against Houston | Rotoballer

Steven Kwan missed last night’s game against the Astros, but it sounds more precautionary than anything after he took a ball off his foot Friday. According to Terry Francona, the plan was to give him a day off Sunday anyway, so they accelerated it by a day to also help his foot heal.

Around the league