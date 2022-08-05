Johnathan Rodriguez hits 15th home run in his last 30 games

Columbus Clippers 6, Rochester Red Wings 5

Box Score · Clippers improve to 59-42

Gabriel Arias is heating up in Columbus. He went 2-3 yesterday with a home run, a double and a hit by pitch.

Gabriel Arias homered in the 1st inning today vs Rochester. That gives him 8 HR & 21 RBI on the season.#FutureGuardians pic.twitter.com/Uo2A99y1Y6 — Future Guardians of THE LAND (@FutureGOTL) August 5, 2022

Arias also flashed his leather with a beautiful barehanded play at shortstop.

Glove? Gabriel Arias needs no glove! pic.twitter.com/HHfMsUQnvb — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) August 4, 2022

No one else had a multi-hit game, but Franmil Reyes walked twice, David Fry went 1-3 with a walk, Bo Naylor doubled and Oscar Mercado hit a home run.

Starting pitcher Logan Allen had his best start at Triple-A, tossing 5.2 scoreless innings on five hits while striking out four and walking two. Handed a 6-0 lead, the bullpen almost blew it, allowing five runs in the final two innings, but Columbus managed to hold on for the win.

Lake County Captains 4, Great Lakes Loons 5 (F/11)

Box Score · Captains fall to 52-45

Lake County was leading 4-1 in the ninth inning before a three-run blow-up by the bullpen sent the game into extra innings, where they lost 5-4. The usually dependable Davis Sharpe was the culprit, earning his first blown save of the season.

The blowup wasted the best start of the season from Aaron Davenport, who allowed one run on three hits in 5.1 innings while striking out three and walking three.

Joe Naranjo led the way offensively, going 2-2 with a home run and three walks, a perfect day at the plate.

Johnathan Rodriguez struck out four times, but he also homered, his 17th of the season and his 15th in his last 30 games. His power surge in the last month has been otherworldly.

Lynchburg Hillcats 2, Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 47-52

Lynchburg had nine hits, but went just 1-10 with runners in scoring position, failing to come up in the clutch.

Dayan Frias and Lexer Saduy both went 2-4, while Isaiah Greene and Junior Sanquinton both went 1-3 with a walk. Greene and Frias also both stole a base.

Brauny Munoz pitched well, allowing one run on five hits in 4.0 innings while striking out three and walking three.

The Double-A Akron RubberDucks game was rained out.