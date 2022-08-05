Hunter Gaddis to be promoted, make first major-league start tonight

Guardians 0, Astros 6

The Guardians mustered just three hits while the Astros wore down Zach Plesac early.

Cleveland Guardians news

Guardians to promote Hunter Gaddis; right-hander will start Friday’s game vs. Houston | Cleveland

Following the loss, Terry Francona announced that Hunter Gaddis will be promoted and make his debut Friday night. He will be the 13th Guardians rookie to make his debut this season.

Steven Kwan, Cleveland’s Mr. Contact, Talks Hitting | FanGraphs

A very interesting conversation between Steven Kwan and David Laurila of FanGraphs that provides some insight into how the Guardians value hitters in their development.

