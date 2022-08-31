Guardians bullpen adds 3 more scoreless innings

Cleveland’s pitching was very effective against Oriole hitters last night. Cal Quantrill and 3 members of the Guardians bullpen combined to allow just one hit. The aforementioned bullpen added 3 more scoreless innings to extend their streak to 30.1 consecutive. This dates back to August 15.
Around baseball
- Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan was scratched due to a left shoulder impingement.
- Clayton Kershaw is returning to the LA rotation tomorrow. He’ll have a challenge ahead of him in the New York Mets.
- A fake MILB prospect named “Ken Waldichuk” is going to be making his debut for the A’s tomorrow.
- Cookie Carrasco is on the mend.
- Jesse Chavez has swapped uniforms yet again.
- Justin Verlander has a calf strain.
Loading comments...