Steven Kwan awarded for outstanding catch

No Guardians baseball yesterday, but Steven Kwan won the most prestigious award in sports, the MLB Play of the Week.
Cleveland Guardians news
Guardians rookie left fielder Steven Kwan wins second ‘Play of the Week’ award | Cleveland
What awards are next for the Guardians’ star rookie outfielder?
Should The Guardians Listen To Jose Ramirez And His Request? | Cleveland Baseball Insider
José Ramírez made a plea for the Guardians to extend Amed Rosario during Sunday’s loss to the Mariners. Whether or not they will (or should) listen is still up for debate.
Around the league
- The MLBPA took the first step towards unionizing minor leaguers.
- John Smoltz would rather allow a home run than a walk.
- The Blue Jays can’t quit Bradley Zimmer.
- The Dodgers sent Cy Young contender Tony Gonsolin to the injured list.
- Bartolo Colon is set to retire from baseball.
- Julio Rodríguez’s new contract is sort of a mess, but everyone seems happy about it.
- Never change, A’s fans.
