Juan Soto headlines list of players not acquired by Guardians

Games the Guardians did not win
- August 2, 2022: Diamondbacks 6, Guardians 3 (recap)
Players the Guardians did not add
- Juan Soto and Josh Bell were traded to San Diego. Initially Eric Hosmer was able to hold up the deal by refusing to go, but SD and Washington eventually said “forget this” and figured something out without Hosmer.
- Hosmer was then shipped to Boston. Good thing Tom Hamilton is done broadcasting Red Sox games this regular season.
- Jake Odorizzi was swapped for Will Smith.
- Toronto landed Pop and Bass for a top-60 prospect named Groshans. Seems like a huge overpay for middling and old relievers, but okay.
- Joey Gallo was traded to LA for a dude with high strikeout totals… and high walk and homer totals. Expected the Yankees to get more of a Sandy Leon for him than a TTO God.
- Brandon Marsh went to the Phillies for Logan O’Hoppe.
- David Robertson to the Phillies as well.
- Noah Syndergaard to guess where? Philly!
- Tyler Mahle was traded to the Twins! Yay!
- And Baltimore traded Jorge Lopez to the Twins! We’re really fighting hard for that division!
- And Mike Fulmer also went to MIN! I sense the Guardians are doomed!
- The Mets got Mychal Givens.
- and Atlanta got Raisel Iglesias. Guardians really could have used him.
- Brandon Drury to San Diego.
- Unvaccinated Whit Merrifield was traded......to.......Toronto???
- Jordan Montgomery to STL for Harrison Bader.
- The Rockies were called “the only team to not make a deadline trade” but does Leon-for-Hamilton really move us out of that group?
- But Tito decided to be a coward and say he didn’t mind.
And now the sad news
August 3, 2022
