N&N: Jose Ramirez trailing Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani in AL MVP race

We ran into the buzzsaw named Cy Young winner Robbie Ray on Sunday. He was fantastic. With the loss, Cleveland fell to 67-59 on the season.

Jose Ramirez continues to make noise in AL MVP race | cleguardians.com

From Mandy Bell:

What Ramírez is doing hasn’t been seen in nearly two decades in Cleveland. The last player to have at least 106 RBIs in a team’s first 125 games of a season was Travis Hafner in 2006. And if it wasn’t evident enough just how critical Ramírez is to this lineup, the team’s record of 39-15 when he plates at least one run versus its 28-43 record when he fails to record at least one RBI speaks for itself.