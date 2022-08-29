N&N: Jose Ramirez trailing Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani in AL MVP race

Here’s to more good than bad this week!
Mariners 4, Guardians 0
We ran into the buzzsaw named Cy Young winner Robbie Ray on Sunday. He was fantastic. With the loss, Cleveland fell to 67-59 on the season.
This is what Tito had to say after today's loss. #ForTheLand https://t.co/DftaA0Qkrm— Cleveland Baseball Insider (@CBIonSI) August 28, 2022
Guardians News
Jose Ramirez continues to make noise in AL MVP race | cleguardians.com
From Mandy Bell:
What Ramírez is doing hasn’t been seen in nearly two decades in Cleveland. The last player to have at least 106 RBIs in a team’s first 125 games of a season was Travis Hafner in 2006. And if it wasn’t evident enough just how critical Ramírez is to this lineup, the team’s record of 39-15 when he plates at least one run versus its 28-43 record when he fails to record at least one RBI speaks for itself.
Around the League
- Angels MVP duo powers sweep of Blue Jays
- Justin Verlander leaves start due to calf discomfort
- Diamondbacks planning to call up top prospect Corbin Carroll
- Poor Yankees’ offense continues to struggle
Loading comments...