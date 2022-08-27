RubberDucks lone winners on quiet farm night

Columbus Clippers 0, Buffalo Bisons 6

Box Score · Clippers fall to 69-50

Bo Naylor and Brayan Rocchio slapped the only hits for the Columbus Clippers in last night’s 6-0 loss against Buffalo. While five more runners reached via walk they rarely advanced. Buffalo’s secret? A wild bullpen day featuring seven different pitchers, none of whom threw more than two innings.

Hunter Gaddis started and allowed three while striking out three and walking four. The two and two-thirds innings leave a little bit to be desired. Having watched Gaddis in person a couple of times now (small sample size alert) I can confirm that the stuff is wicked. It just might take him a bit to figure out when, where, and how to attack hitters as he progresses.

Akron RubberDucks 4, Richmond Flying Squirrels 2

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 68-50

Jose Tena, Angel Martinez, and Raynel Delgado led the RubberDucks offense past Richmond with two-hit performances. Jhonkensy Noel added an RBI double but the real damage came on a two-run single and a one-run double from Delgado.

Johnathan Rodriguez continued to struggle post-promotion. He struck out once and left three on base in an 0-4 performance. Fortunately, it’s been ten games. There’s a lot of time for him to find the rhythm that propelled him through the lower levels.

Matt Frisbee worked five and two-thirds in the start. He struck out seven and walked one, allowing four runs with three earned. He managed quite a bit of traffic, allowing eight hits and a walk. Two double-plays tamped down the trouble.

Lake County Captains 1, Cedar Rapids Kernels 5

Box Score · Captains fall to 67-49

Garry’s Mod

Batting in the nine-hole, Willie Joe Garry Jr. tormented the Captains all night. Three hits, three runs, two RBIs... about the only thing Garryllford didn’t do is steal a base. Slacker.

A little sunshine broke through an otherwise drab night in Lake County when Alexfri Planez mashed a solo dinger in the ninth. That’s about all she wrote.

Lynchburg Hillcats 2, Delmarva Shorebirds 4

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 57-61

Lynchburg held a 2-1 lead entering the bottom off the ninth. Dylan Beavers grounded out. Douglas Hodo III walked. Frederick Bencosme struck out. Silas Ardoin walked. Finally, Creed Willems came up to the plate and hit a walk-off three-run blast to put closer Tyler Thornton and the Hillcats to bed.

(I swear to god, these are the real names of Shorebirds players you guys)

The walk-off wasted fine performances by Will Dion and Zach Pettway. Baby Kershaw struck out eight in five innings while allowing four hits, a walk, and one run. Pettway recorded all but one out by strikeout in two and a third innings. Dion even nailed a guy at first base. Such is life.