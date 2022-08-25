 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

N&N: Jose Ramirez keeps leading young Guardians team

Morning news and notes for Thursday, August 25, 2022

By Jason Philipps
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Sweeps are fun (even two-gamers)!

Guardians 7, Padres 0

With the win, Cleveland improves to 66-56. Impressive stuff!

Guardians News

J-Ram’s 20th multi-HR game keys win | cleguardians.com

From Shaun O’Neill:

“I’m glad he’s in our uniform every day because he plays the game right,” manager Terry Francona said. “He’s not always going to hit two home runs, but he shows up every day and gives you an honest effort.”

Ramírez provided the Guardians’ first two runs with a solo homer in the first inning and another to lead off the fourth. Both came off former AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell — the Padres’ hottest pitcher, who had his start bumped up after Yu Darvish hit the paternity list.

Five reasons why the Guardians are in first place with 40 games to go | cleveland.com

Let’s keep it going.

