N&N: Jose Ramirez keeps leading young Guardians team

Sweeps are fun (even two-gamers)!

Box Score | Recap

With the win, Cleveland improves to 66-56. Impressive stuff!

AL Central standings six weeks ago vs. right now. Life comes at you fast. pic.twitter.com/5CMThp7LUj

J-Ram’s 20th multi-HR game keys win | cleguardians.com

From Shaun O’Neill:

“I’m glad he’s in our uniform every day because he plays the game right,” manager Terry Francona said. “He’s not always going to hit two home runs, but he shows up every day and gives you an honest effort.”

Ramírez provided the Guardians’ first two runs with a solo homer in the first inning and another to lead off the fourth. Both came off former AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell — the Padres’ hottest pitcher, who had his start bumped up after Yu Darvish hit the paternity list.