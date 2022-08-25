N&N: Jose Ramirez keeps leading young Guardians team

Sweeps are fun (even two-gamers)!
Guardians 7, Padres 0
With the win, Cleveland improves to 66-56. Impressive stuff!
AL Central standings six weeks ago vs. right now.— Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) August 25, 2022
Life comes at you fast. pic.twitter.com/5CMThp7LUj
Guardians News
J-Ram’s 20th multi-HR game keys win | cleguardians.com
From Shaun O’Neill:
“I’m glad he’s in our uniform every day because he plays the game right,” manager Terry Francona said. “He’s not always going to hit two home runs, but he shows up every day and gives you an honest effort.”
Ramírez provided the Guardians’ first two runs with a solo homer in the first inning and another to lead off the fourth. Both came off former AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell — the Padres’ hottest pitcher, who had his start bumped up after Yu Darvish hit the paternity list.
Five reasons why the Guardians are in first place with 40 games to go | cleveland.com
Let’s keep it going.
Around the League
- Oneill Cruz crushes hardest hit ball ever recorded by Statcast
- Twins’ lose again
- MLB schedule is out for 2023 and every team will play each other over course of season
