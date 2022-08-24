Cleveland Guardians to open 2023 season on the road against Mariners

The Cleveland Guardians will open the 2023 season on the road against the Mariners and the A’s before returning to Progressive Field for a home opener against the Mariners.

Major League Baseball released schedules for all 30 teams next year, and as you can see below, the Guardians’ social team had a bit of fun with the graphics. You’ll have to click to expand each image individually to get a complete look at the schedule.

Our 2023 schedule has arrived!



We are playing every team in the Majors except ourselves next year.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/DLjAbgaAbx — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) August 24, 2022

And here is a more traditional calendar view:

Here's the full schedule, for those interested in that sort of thing pic.twitter.com/6cNKGLvZ76 — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) August 24, 2022

Beginning next season, every team will play at least one series against the other 29 teams in MLB, reducing the number of matchups between teams in the same division. So instead of playing the Twins, White Sox, Royals, and Tigers over and over again, the Guardians will travel to Washington to play the Nationals in April, host the Brewers in June, and welcome the Dodgers to Progressive Field in August, among other interleague matchups made possible by the scheduling change.

Is there a road series you’re looking forward to the most?