N&N: José Ramirez has driven in 100 runs. It is August.

Morning news and notes for Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

In San Diego last night, the Guardians continued their winning ways. Elsewhere, the Twins and Sox continued the opposite. Two solo homers, along with José Ramirez’s 100th RBI is all Aaron Civale and Emmanuel Clase needed. 3-1 Guardians. AL Central lead: 3.

Around baseball

