N&N: José Ramirez has driven in 100 runs. It is August.

In San Diego last night, the Guardians continued their winning ways. Elsewhere, the Twins and Sox continued the opposite. Two solo homers, along with José Ramirez’s 100th RBI is all Aaron Civale and Emmanuel Clase needed. 3-1 Guardians. AL Central lead: 3.
Around baseball
- Is Arte Moreno going to sell the Angels? Mike and Shohei likely hope so.
- Justin Verlander did not give up any hits to the Twins. The Houston bullpen did, but few enough of them. Twins lost again.
- Byron Buxton is going to miss time again.
- Herman Walker-Buehler underwent successful Tommy John Surgery.
- It was a day of addition and subtraction for the Red Sox, as Eric Hosmer and Nate Eovaldi headed to the IL.
- Jon Schoop also went on the IL.
- Humans enjoy watching Trea TUrner slide.
- Franmil Reyes struck out Paul DeJong.
