N&N: Brayan Rocchio moving quickly through Guardians’ farm system

Off to San Diego . . .
Guardians News
Cleveland bullpen has answered all those questions in a good way | cleveland.com
Bad bullpens can break a team. Ours has saved this club plenty of times.
‘Professor Rocchio a quick study in minors | cleguardians.com
From Pat Ellington:
Starting out in the Dominican Summer League, he posted a .323/.391/.434 slash line across 25 games. He later earned a promotion to the Arizona Rookie League, slashing .343/.389/.448 with 14 steals while putting up a higher walk rate and lower strikeout rate than he did in the DSL.
He was added to Cleveland’s 40-man roster after a breakout 2021 season in which he hit .277/.346/.460 with 15 homers and 21 steals in 108 games between High A Lake County and Double-A Akron.
Assigned to the Double-A Rubberducks to start the 2022 season, the 21-year-old posted a 1.086 OPS in July after averaging a .702 OPS from April to June. He made his Triple-A debut over the weekend — putting him just one step away from his big league dreams.
Around the League:
Both the Twins and White Sox lost tonight.— Cleveland Baseball Insider (@CBIonSI) August 23, 2022
The Guardians now have a 2.0 game lead in the Central!
- Judge hits 47th as Yanks get to Scherzer
- Twins’ Buxton dealing with hip injury
- Dodgers sign Max Muncy to one-year extension
