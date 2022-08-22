N&N: Steven Kwan looking to make up ground in AL Rookie of the Year race

Here’s to more good than bad this week!

Guardians, White Sox — RAINED OUT

Bad weather and really lousy field conditions. The game could be made up September 15.

Guardians News

Guardians option Nolan Jones to Triple-A, where he could see time at first base | cleveland.com

It’s expected that Richie Palacios will be recalled to take Jones’ place.

Road trip will give Steven Kwan a chance to make AL Rookie of the Year case | cleveland.com

From Joe Noga:

Can Steven Kwan convince baseball voters he is the American League Rookie of the Year later this week when he and the Guardians go head-to-head with Seattle’s All-Star rookie Julio Rodriguez? He is third in WAR among MLB rookies according to FanGraphs.com (2.8) and has been credited with 15 defensive runs saved in left field, the most in the majors. From a statistical perspective, Rodriguez appears to be Kwan’s biggest obstacle to taking home the AL’s top rookie honor. Kwan has a better batting average (.301), on-base percentage (.373) and more walks (43) and triples (5), while Rodriguez has a better OPS (.802) and more RBI (62). Both outfielders entered Sunday’s action with 19 doubles.

Around the League