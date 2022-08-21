Guardians option Nolan Jones to Triple-A Columbus

The Cleveland Guardians have optioned Nolan Jones to Triple-A Columbus, according to their own website. No corresponding move has been announced yet.

Jones, a former second-round draft pick, made his big league debut with the club back on July 8. In his first month in Cleveland, he looked like he belonged, slashing .286/.375/.482 and producing 144 wRC+ in 64 plate appearances by the end of July. But August has been a different story.

Since the calendar turned, Jones has slashed .167/./167/.167 in 30 plate appearances, failing to draw a single walk or record a single extra-base hit. His strikeout percentage for the month of August is 46.7% and he has been especially ineffective against fastballs, posting a .091 batting average and .172 xBA against them for the month.

It has also been difficult for Jones to get regular at-bats now that Oscar Gonzalez has cemented his place in right field, as he has been good for 149 wRC+ since returning from the injured list.

It’s unlikely we’ve seen the last of Jones in Cleveland, but for now he will retreat to Columbus to find his footing again. We’ll have to wait and see who gets promoted in his place.