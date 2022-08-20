ACL Guardians blanked by SP Game Cancelled

Columbus Clippers 7, Toledo Mud Hens 4

Box Score · Clippers improve to 66-48

Peyton Battenfield struck out eight Mud Hens through six innings of scoreless baseball. Battenfield is 25 and a former 9th-round pick out of Oklahoma State. He arrived in exchange for Jordan Luplow and DJ Johnson. In 22 starts this season he now owns a 3.04 ERA. Neat!

Gabriel Arias suited up at 1B last night and earned a hit. Meanwhile, other top prospects Bo Naylor and George Valera both homered. Naylor — pulled late after Austin Hedges briefly defied gravity — may or may not appear on the Major League roster depending on Hedge’s recovery. Based on Manager Terry Francona’s remarks during last night’s wrap-up show it will depend on the severity of the ankle sprain Hedges sustained.

Everyone contributed to the offense except for noted slacker Will Brennan, guy went hitless. I don’t think we can trust him anymore. I heard a rumor that someone I met once overheard a retelling of a bar conversation in which a man named Will was mentioned.

It isn’t hard to draw conclusions from there that Brennan is a Russian spy.

Up to the team to decide if it loves America.

Akron RubberDucks 2, Lake Erie SeaWolves 1

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 63-49

Sometimes a guy has a season so good that he just keeps slipping into coverage. Meet Tanner Bibee. The 2021 5th-round pick made his professional debut at Lake County this season. Too many hitters died, so they promoted him to Double-A Akron. He’s been even better.

We’re not the only ones noticing; Bibee crept onto a number of top prospects lists after the All-Star break this season.

#Guardians 23yr old RHP prospect Tanner Bibee with his 8th straight start tonight for Double-A Akron giving up 2 runs or less.



Line - 6.0(IP) 4H 1R 1ER 2BB 4SO (91 Pitches 54 Strikes)



W/ Akron - 43.2(IP) 31H 8R 7ER 7BB 42SO 1.44 ERA@IssaBibe @AkronRubberDuck #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/K6kJdxo6P9 — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) August 19, 2022

Live murders. On television.

Bibee allowed one run last night before turning duties over to the capable hands of Brett Daniels and Cade Smith. They earned a hold and a save, respectively.

While the offense scrounged together only four hits, one of them happened to be a two-run triple by Julian Escobedo in the seventh inning.

Daniel Schneemann and Jhonkensy Noel both reached twice. Noel did it with a walk and a HBP before also stealing second.

Lake County Captains 1, West Michigan Whitecaps 4

Box Score · Captains fall to 62-48

Lake County logged four hits and four walks. Unfortunately, they went 0-11 with runners in scoring position. This didn’t provide much aid to Tommy Mace, who tossed five innings while allowing four hits, runs, and walks against five strikeouts.

Even a couple of bag swipes courtesy of Milan Tolentino couldn’t get things going.

As noted in previous recaps, there are baseball games like this in both the past and future. The most important plate appearance is the next one.

Lynchburg Hillcats 4, Fredericksburg Nationals 3

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 55-57

While moving runners into scoring position is neat you can also hit the ball over the wall. Lynchburg preferred this strategy in their takedown of the Nationals. Both Isaiah Greene and Joe Donovan went deep/PB Blastered one in the contest. Cesar Idrogo rounded out the scoring with a sacrifice fly.

Reid Johnston worked through six innings on four hits and two walks, allowing two runs. Braunny Muñoz pitched two innings with one earned for the hold while Miguel Vinicio locked down the save.

DSL CLE Red 9, DSL HOU Orange 5

Box Score

RIP Rain Delay - July 21, 2022 — August 20, 2022

DSL CLE Red have now lost the July 21st game and are 16-40. The regularly-scheduled game was canceled due to rain. There is no makeup. There is no game.

DSL CLE Blue 1, DSL HOU Blue 7 (F/6)

Box Score · DSL CLE Blue fall to 30-26

Gueile Borrome: 2/2, 2B

Carlos Gutierrez: 0/1, BB

Jose Gomez: 0/2, BB

Also, does this count as a “3-2-1”?

In addition to the cancellation for DSL CLE Red, the ACL Guardians received up to two inches of cancellation in some spots.